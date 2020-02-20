Ventas, Inc. [NYSE: VTR] gained by 4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $61.62 price per share at the time. Ventas, Inc. represents 372.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.03B with the latest information.

The Ventas, Inc. traded at the price of $61.62 with 2.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VTR shares recorded 2.18M.

Ventas, Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.59 to 75.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.15.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas, Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas, Inc. [VTR] sitting at +13.60 and its Gross Margin at +31.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70%. These measurements indicate that Ventas, Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.88, and its Return on Assets is 1.76. These metrics suggest that this Ventas, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 101.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.63 and P/E Ratio of 46.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ventas, Inc. [VTR] earns $7,491,620 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Ventas, Inc. [VTR] has 372.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.59 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.27, which indicates that it is 1.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.92. This RSI suggests that Ventas, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ventas, Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas, Inc. [VTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.