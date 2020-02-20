Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [NYSE: HCC] shares went lower by -7.85% from its previous closing of $20.18, now trading at the price of $18.59, also adding -1.59 points. Is HCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 973036 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 50.88M float and a -7.68% run over in the last seven days. HCC share price has been hovering between $29.45 and $17.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [NYSE:HCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.63 to 29.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.18.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 6 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] sitting at +37.35 and its Gross Margin at +40.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.00%. These measurements indicate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 61.90%. Its Return on Equity is 123.80, and its Return on Assets is 53.41. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.28 and P/E Ratio of 1.48. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] earns $987,819 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.15 and its Current Ratio is 3.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] has 51.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.63 to 29.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. [HCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.