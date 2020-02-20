Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] opened at N/A and closed at $74.12 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $75.50.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] had 3.6 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 967.21K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.79%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $41.81 during that period and CDAY managed to take a rebound to $79.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.81 to 79.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.12.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 6 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] sitting at +9.53 and its Gross Margin at +50.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.61, and its Return on Assets is 1.40. These metrics suggest that this Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 74.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 199.56 and P/E Ratio of 142.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has 141.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.81 to 79.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] a Reliable Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.