Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] gained by 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $133.13 price per share at the time. Texas Instruments Incorporated represents 939.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.01B with the latest information.

The Texas Instruments Incorporated traded at the price of $133.13 with 3.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TXN shares recorded 4.50M.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.57 to 135.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.24.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at +39.54 and its Gross Margin at +61.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80%. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.60%. Its Return on Equity is 56.05, and its Return on Assets is 28.54. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.37 and P/E Ratio of 25.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.18 and its Current Ratio is 4.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.