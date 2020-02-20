The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] opened at N/A and closed at $69.40 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $68.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] had 4.83 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.62M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $48.42 during that period and SO managed to take a rebound to $71.10 in the last 52 weeks.

The Southern Company [NYSE:SO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.42 to 71.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of The Southern Company [SO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Southern Company [SO] sitting at +22.54 and its Gross Margin at +28.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00%. These measurements indicate that The Southern Company [SO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.06, and its Return on Assets is 1.97. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Southern Company [SO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 164.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. The Southern Company [SO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.48 and P/E Ratio of 15.77. These metrics all suggest that The Southern Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Southern Company [SO] earns $808,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Southern Company [SO] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.42 to 71.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Southern Company [SO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Southern Company [SO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.