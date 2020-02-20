Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] took an upward turn with a change of 13.66%, trading at the price of $10.44 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Uniti Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.24M shares for that time period. UNIT monthly volatility recorded 6.80%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.46%. PS value for UNIT stocks is 1.88 with PB recorded at .

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.24 to 13.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.19.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 18 Mar (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] sitting at +2.37 and its Gross Margin at +41.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Assets is 0.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 144.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] earns $1,271,942 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] has 191.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.24 to 13.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.10. This RSI suggests that Uniti Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] a Reliable Buy?

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.