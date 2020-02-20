YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ: YAYO] opened at N/A and closed at $0.31 a share within trading session on 02/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -32.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ: YAYO] had 1.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 40.48%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.17 during that period and YAYO managed to take a rebound to $4.36 in the last 52 weeks.

YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ:YAYO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 23 Mar (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YayYo, Inc. [YAYO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] sitting at -187.31 and its Gross Margin at +27.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -62.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -187.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -194.30%. Its Return on Assets is -332.57.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 146.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] earns $137,062 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.07 and its Current Ratio is 0.07. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] has 29.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] a Reliable Buy?

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.