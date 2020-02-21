Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.57 after ACOR shares went down by -8.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.49 to 15.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 7 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] sitting at -62.89 and its Gross Margin at +81.89, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is -59.16, and its Return on Assets is -26.00. These metrics suggest that this Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.26.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.18.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] has 51.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $80.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.49 to 15.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 12.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. [ACOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.