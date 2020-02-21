Alteryx, Inc. [NYSE: AYX] stock went down by -4.03% or -6.18 points down from its previous closing price of $153.26. The stock reached $147.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AYX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.38% in the period of the last 7 days.

AYX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $154.95, at one point touching $143.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $154.95. The 52-week high currently stands at $160.11 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 102.31% after the recent low of $64.52.

Alteryx, Inc. [NYSE:AYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.52 to 160.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $153.26.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alteryx, Inc. [AYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] sitting at +9.09 and its Gross Margin at +90.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.47, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics all suggest that Alteryx, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 171.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 155.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 198.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 24.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.94.

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has 59.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.52 to 160.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. [AYX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.