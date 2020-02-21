Altria Group, Inc. [MO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $45.56 after MO shares went up by 0.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Altria Group, Inc. [NYSE:MO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.30 to 57.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.14.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Altria Group, Inc. [MO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altria Group, Inc. [MO] sitting at +54.45 and its Gross Margin at +65.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.10%. These measurements indicate that Altria Group, Inc. [MO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is -12.35, and its Return on Assets is -2.48. These metrics all suggest that Altria Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 443.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 427.95.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Altria Group, Inc. [MO] has 1.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $86.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.30 to 57.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altria Group, Inc. [MO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. [MO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.