American Express Company[AXP] stock saw a move by -0.26% on Thursday, touching 2.53 million. Based on the recent volume, American Express Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AXP shares recorded 813.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that American Express Company [AXP] stock could reach median target price of $144.00.

American Express Company [AXP] stock additionally went up by +2.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.63% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AXP stock is set at 27.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AXP shares showcased 12.49% increase. AXP saw -1.12% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.46% compared to high within the same period of time.

American Express Company [NYSE:AXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.32 to 138.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of American Express Company [AXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Express Company [AXP] sitting at +18.14 and its Gross Margin at +67.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that American Express Company [AXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 29.59, and its Return on Assets is 3.47. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Express Company [AXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 278.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 183.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. American Express Company [AXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58 and P/E Ratio of 17.10. These metrics all suggest that American Express Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24.

American Express Company [AXP] has 813.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $111.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.32 to 138.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Express Company [AXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Express Company [AXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.