Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[AMPE] stock saw a move by -5.24% on Thursday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMPE shares recorded 158.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE] stock additionally went down by -5.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMPE stock is set at 3.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by 72.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMPE shares showcased 62.61% increase. AMPE saw -49.88% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 152.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:AMPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 1.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.69.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.38. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.78 and its Current Ratio is 5.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE] has 158.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $109.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 7.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AMPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.