Brookdale Senior Living Inc.[BKD] stock saw a move by -1.19% on Thursday, touching 2.99 million. Based on the recent volume, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BKD shares recorded 190.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock additionally went up by +17.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BKD stock is set at 14.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BKD shares showcased 0.73% increase. BKD saw -5.80% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.86% compared to high within the same period of time.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.97 to 8.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 4 May (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] sitting at +1.89 and its Gross Margin at +13.69, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.90%. Its Return on Equity is -41.44, and its Return on Assets is -7.47. These metrics suggest that this Brookdale Senior Living Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 443.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 411.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] earns $104,894 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 34.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has 190.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.97 to 8.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 7.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.17. This RSI suggests that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.