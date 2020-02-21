CareTrust REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRE] stock went down by -1.01% or -0.23 points down from its previous closing price of $23.18. The stock reached $22.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CTRE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.79% in the period of the last 7 days.

CTRE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.26, at one point touching $22.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.26. The 52-week high currently stands at $25.54 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 2.57% after the recent low of $18.77.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.77 to 25.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 5 May (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] sitting at +35.60 and its Gross Margin at +61.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.70%. These measurements indicate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.75 and P/E Ratio of 48.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] earns $2,753,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] has 95.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.77 to 25.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. [CTRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.