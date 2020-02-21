Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] saw a change by -1.94% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $42.50. The company is holding 684.39M shares with keeping 436.33M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.26% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -18.17%, trading +2.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 684.39M shares valued at 5.33 million were bought and sold.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 24 Mar (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at +15.74 and its Gross Margin at +27.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 9.83. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 43.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.23. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 684.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.