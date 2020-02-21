CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] saw a change by -3.80% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.53. The company is holding 180.32M shares with keeping 157.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 0.93% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.74%, trading +0.88% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 180.32M shares valued at 787357 were bought and sold.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [NYSE:CBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 2.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.55.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] sitting at +12.13 and its Gross Margin at +48.81, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -9.39, and its Return on Assets is -1.69. These metrics suggest that this CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 424.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 424.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.22.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 12.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] a Reliable Buy?

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.