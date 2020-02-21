Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] opened at N/A and closed at $2.27 a share within trading session on 02/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 35.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] had 5.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 128.53K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.01 during that period and CLDX managed to take a rebound to $6.22 in the last 52 weeks.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CLDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 5 Mar (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX] sitting at -801.05.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -125.40%. Its Return on Equity is -83.89, and its Return on Assets is -64.14. These metrics suggest that this Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -12.41. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX] earns $69,620 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.86 and its Current Ratio is 7.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX] has 16.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 6.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.46, which indicates that it is 3.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.06. This RSI suggests that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. [CLDX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.