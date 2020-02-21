Centene Corporation [CNC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $65.73 after CNC shares went down by -2.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 68.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.37.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 28 Apr (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Centene Corporation [CNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centene Corporation [CNC] sitting at +2.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.26, and its Return on Assets is 3.67. These metrics suggest that this Centene Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centene Corporation [CNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.82 and P/E Ratio of 20.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.49.

Centene Corporation [CNC] has 592.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 68.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centene Corporation [CNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Centene Corporation [CNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.