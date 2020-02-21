Chubb Limited[CB] stock saw a move by -0.65% on Thursday, touching 2.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Chubb Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CB shares recorded 453.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Chubb Limited [CB] stock could reach median target price of $166.50.

Chubb Limited [CB] stock additionally went down by -0.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CB stock is set at 21.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.76% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CB shares showcased 5.48% increase. CB saw -2.74% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 131.63 to 167.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $164.21.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 21 Apr (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at +15.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.43, and its Return on Assets is 2.58. These metrics suggest that this Chubb Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.57.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 453.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 131.63 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Chubb Limited [CB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.