Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] gained by 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $38.78 price per share at the time. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. represents 437.87M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.98B with the latest information.

The Citizens Financial Group, Inc. traded at the price of $38.78 with 3.9 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CFG shares recorded 3.49M.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 41.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.35.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 16 Apr (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] sitting at +27.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.20%. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.33, and its Return on Assets is 1.10. These metrics suggest that this Citizens Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.64.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has 437.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.