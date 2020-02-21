CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] opened at N/A and closed at $209.00 a share within trading session on 02/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $208.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] had 761206 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.36M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.33%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.92%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $159.07 during that period and CME managed to take a rebound to $222.15 in the last 52 weeks.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 222.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $209.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 6 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at +49.50 and its Gross Margin at +79.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics suggest that this CME Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 357.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 222.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CME Group Inc. [CME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.