CubeSmart[CUBE] stock saw a move by 2.50% on Thursday, touching 1.01 million. Based on the recent volume, CubeSmart stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CUBE shares recorded 192.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CubeSmart [CUBE] stock could reach median target price of $32.00.

CubeSmart [CUBE] stock additionally went down by -0.40% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CUBE stock is set at 3.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CUBE shares showcased -9.91% decrease. CUBE saw -10.68% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.87% compared to high within the same period of time.

CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.26 to 36.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.65.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CubeSmart [CUBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CubeSmart [CUBE] sitting at +26.02 and its Gross Margin at +43.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70%. These measurements indicate that CubeSmart [CUBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.82, and its Return on Assets is 4.49. These metrics suggest that this CubeSmart does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CubeSmart [CUBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.00 and P/E Ratio of 35.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CubeSmart [CUBE] earns $212,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 40.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

CubeSmart [CUBE] has 192.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.26 to 36.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CubeSmart [CUBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CubeSmart [CUBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.