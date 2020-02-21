Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] took an upward turn with a change of 0.09%, trading at the price of $23.42 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.71M shares for that time period. CY monthly volatility recorded 0.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.30%. PS value for CY stocks is 3.95 with PB recorded at 4.12.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:CY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.42 to 23.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] sitting at +5.59 and its Gross Margin at +36.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 3.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.93. These metrics all suggest that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.26 and its Current Ratio is 4.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has 371.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.42 to 23.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 0.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.