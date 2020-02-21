CyrusOne Inc.[CONE] stock saw a move by 3.62% on Thursday, touching 2.41 million. Based on the recent volume, CyrusOne Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CONE shares recorded 113.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock could reach median target price of $73.00.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock additionally went up by +1.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.93% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CONE stock is set at 19.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.88% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CONE shares showcased -1.40% decrease. CONE saw -14.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.73% compared to high within the same period of time.

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.94 to 79.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.99.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] sitting at +1.21 and its Gross Margin at +23.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 0.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.00. These metrics suggest that this CyrusOne Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.17 and P/E Ratio of 174.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] earns $1,833,482 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has 113.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.94 to 79.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 3.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. [CONE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.