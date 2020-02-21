Document Security Systems, Inc. [NYSE: DSS] opened at N/A and closed at $0.24 a share within trading session on 02/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -27.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Document Security Systems, Inc. [NYSE: DSS] had 7.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 152.71K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.20 during that period and DSS managed to take a rebound to $1.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Document Security Systems, Inc. [NYSE:DSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 1.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] sitting at -9.23 and its Gross Margin at +29.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 23.14, and its Return on Assets is 8.88. These metrics suggest that this Document Security Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] earns $174,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] has 31.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 1.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -12.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 14.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] a Reliable Buy?

Document Security Systems, Inc. [DSS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.