DPW Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: DPW] stock went up by 26.62% or 0.41 points up from its previous closing price of $1.54. The stock reached $1.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DPW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +20.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

DPW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.57, at one point touching $1.52. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.57. The 52-week high currently stands at $91.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -97.93% after the recent low of $0.65.

DPW Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:DPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 91.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.54.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 15 Apr (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] sitting at -69.62 and its Gross Margin at +19.81.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -71.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.50%. Its Return on Equity is -178.91, and its Return on Assets is -80.65. These metrics suggest that this DPW Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] earns $109,493 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.29 and its Current Ratio is 0.40. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] has 3.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 91.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.45, which indicates that it is 9.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] a Reliable Buy?

DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.