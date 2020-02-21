The share price of Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] inclined by $101.42, presently trading at $101.43. The company’s shares saw 20.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $84.28 recorded on 02/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DUK jumped by +3.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.99% compared to 3.51 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.00%, while additionally gaining 14.16% during the last 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $100.81. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.62% decrease from the current trading price.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.28 to 102.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.42.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 14 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] sitting at +22.75 and its Gross Margin at +27.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.29, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this Duke Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 125.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 19.93. These metrics all suggest that Duke Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 0.62. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has 749.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $75.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.28 to 102.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.94. This RSI suggests that Duke Energy Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.