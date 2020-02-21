Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] gained by 2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $58.74 price per share at the time. Enphase Energy, Inc. represents 123.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.23B with the latest information.

The Enphase Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $58.74 with 20.66 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ENPH shares recorded 5.81M.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 57.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] sitting at +2.06 and its Gross Margin at +29.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Assets is -4.57.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,411.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,049.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 65.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.21 and P/E Ratio of 48.22. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] earns $740,419 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.40 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has 123.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 737.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 8.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.30. This RSI suggests that Enphase Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.