Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: EQH] stock went up by 0.63% or 0.17 points up from its previous closing price of $26.98. The stock reached $27.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EQH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.56% in the period of the last 7 days.

EQH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.295, at one point touching $26.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.295. The 52-week high currently stands at $27.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 39.16% after the recent low of $18.93.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.93 to 27.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at +22.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.80. These metrics suggest that this Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.79 and P/E Ratio of 13.42. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] earns $1,584,231 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.54.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 491.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.93 to 27.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.