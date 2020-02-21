Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: FND] stock went up by 6.23% or 3.42 points up from its previous closing price of $55.00. The stock reached $58.42 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FND share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +10.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

FND had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $55.01, at one point touching $53.36. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $55.01. The 52-week high currently stands at $55.01 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 49.74% after the recent low of $35.17.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:FND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.17 to 55.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 7 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND] sitting at +9.21 and its Gross Margin at +38.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is 22.62, and its Return on Assets is 10.09. These metrics all suggest that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.65 and P/E Ratio of 45.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND] earns $260,409 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND] has 100.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.17 to 55.01. At its current price, it has moved up by 6.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.04. This RSI suggests that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. [FND], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.