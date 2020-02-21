Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: GDI] stock went up by 0.21% or 0.08 points up from its previous closing price of $38.65. The stock reached $38.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GDI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

GDI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $38.69, at one point touching $37.37. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $38.69. The 52-week high currently stands at $38.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 45.46% after the recent low of $25.54.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GDI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.54 to 38.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 5 May (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] sitting at +17.11 and its Gross Margin at +32.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.09, and its Return on Assets is 5.92. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GDI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.62 and P/E Ratio of 50.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] earns $401,463 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has 209.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.54 to 38.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.