Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $91.99 after HAS shares went down by -6.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Hasbro, Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.87 to 126.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.88.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hasbro, Inc. [HAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] sitting at +13.81 and its Gross Margin at +52.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.30%. Its Return on Equity is 21.91, and its Return on Assets is 7.37. These metrics all suggest that Hasbro, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 138.87.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.01 and its Current Ratio is 5.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] has 135.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.87 to 126.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 1.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] a Reliable Buy?

Hasbro, Inc. [HAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.