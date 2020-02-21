Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated[HR] stock saw a move by 0.99% on Thursday, touching 898881. Based on the recent volume, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HR shares recorded 133.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock could reach median target price of $35.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock additionally went up by +3.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HR stock is set at 16.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HR shares showcased 13.73% increase. HR saw 0.79% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 27.64% compared to high within the same period of time.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.63 to 37.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 6 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] sitting at +4.18 and its Gross Margin at +23.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.05, and its Return on Assets is 1.10. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.05 and P/E Ratio of 133.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] earns $1,582,421 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] has 133.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.63 to 37.53. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 2.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.91. This RSI suggests that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] a Reliable Buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.