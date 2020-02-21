Hercules Capital, Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] opened at N/A and closed at $15.70 a share within trading session on 02/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.02% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hercules Capital, Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] had 717003 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 536.23K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.35%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.20%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $11.89 during that period and HTGC managed to take a rebound to $15.72 in the last 52 weeks.

Hercules Capital, Inc. [NYSE:HTGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.89 to 15.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.70.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 7 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] sitting at +38.90 and its Gross Margin at +96.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.22 and P/E Ratio of 14.36. These metrics all suggest that Hercules Capital, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] earns $2,850,232 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] has 104.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.89 to 15.72. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.35. This RSI suggests that Hercules Capital, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. [HTGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.