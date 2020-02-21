HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] saw a change by -7.43% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.43. The company is holding 88.50M shares with keeping 86.81M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 4.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.75%, trading +8.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 88.50M shares valued at 803041 were bought and sold.

HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:HMSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.43 to 40.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] sitting at +13.91 and its Gross Margin at +32.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70%. These measurements indicate that HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.33, and its Return on Assets is 5.15. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HMSY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.12 and P/E Ratio of 21.75. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] earns $239,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.40 and its Current Ratio is 4.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.