International Paper Company [IP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $43.12 after IP shares went up by 0.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

International Paper Company [NYSE:IP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 47.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.95.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of International Paper Company [IP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Paper Company [IP] sitting at +11.49 and its Gross Margin at +26.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.25, and its Return on Assets is 3.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Paper Company [IP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.77. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

International Paper Company [IP] has 394.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 47.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 2.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Paper Company [IP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Paper Company [IP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.