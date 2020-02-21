TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [NYSE: TPH] shares went lower by -0.16% from its previous closing of $18.39, now trading at the price of $18.36, also adding -0.03 points. Is TPH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 903155 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TPH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 137.03M float and a +5.60% run over in the last seven days. TPH share price has been hovering between $18.48 and $11.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [NYSE:TPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 18.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] sitting at +10.86 and its Gross Margin at +21.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.54, and its Return on Assets is 7.02. These metrics suggest that this TRI Pointe Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.24 and P/E Ratio of 12.44. These metrics all suggest that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] earns $2,273,691 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 36.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 4.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has 138.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 18.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 2.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.23. This RSI suggests that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.