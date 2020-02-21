Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] shares went higher by 1.57% from its previous closing of $33.80, now trading at the price of $34.33, also adding 0.53 points. Is IRM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IRM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 282.13M float and a +7.99% run over in the last seven days. IRM share price has been hovering between $36.65 and $29.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] sitting at +8.28 and its Gross Margin at +52.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 15.97, and its Return on Assets is 2.08. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 725.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 683.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 36.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] earns $159,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has 289.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 36.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 2.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.55. This RSI suggests that Iron Mountain Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.