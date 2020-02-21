Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] saw a change by 1.33% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $24.32. The company is holding 344.37M shares with keeping 330.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 8.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.10%, trading +8.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 344.37M shares valued at 2.93 million were bought and sold.

Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.38 to 28.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] sitting at +10.74 and its Gross Margin at +58.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.31, and its Return on Assets is 3.79. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JNPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.08.

Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] has 344.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.38 to 28.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.