Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] shares went higher by 4.45% from its previous closing of $57.69, now trading at the price of $60.26, also adding 2.57 points. Is MPC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 13.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MPC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 634.51M float and a +2.26% run over in the last seven days. MPC share price has been hovering between $69.65 and $43.96 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 13 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at +4.92 and its Gross Margin at +7.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.82.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 662.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.