NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $53.71 after NTAP shares went up by 0.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

NetApp, Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.55 to 78.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.21.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 27 May (In 97 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NetApp, Inc. [NTAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] sitting at +19.26 and its Gross Margin at +64.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70%. These measurements indicate that NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.90%. Its Return on Equity is 74.06, and its Return on Assets is 12.57. These metrics all suggest that NetApp, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 104.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.89 and P/E Ratio of 12.63. These metrics all suggest that NetApp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] earns $585,429 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.40 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] has 232.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.55 to 78.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NetApp, Inc. [NTAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NetApp, Inc. [NTAP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.