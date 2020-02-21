OPKO Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] opened at N/A and closed at $1.58 a share within trading session on 02/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OPKO Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] had 909786 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.92M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.10%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.33 during that period and OPK managed to take a rebound to $2.88 in the last 52 weeks.

OPKO Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 2.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 26 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] sitting at -16.79 and its Gross Margin at +32.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.60%. Its Return on Equity is -8.32, and its Return on Assets is -6.08. These metrics suggest that this OPKO Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -13.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] earns $174,036 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] has 665.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 2.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.32, which indicates that it is 3.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. [OPK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.