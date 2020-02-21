The share price of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [NYSE: ORC] inclined by $6.56, presently trading at $6.68. The company’s shares saw 32.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $5.04 recorded on 02/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ORC jumped by +6.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.06% compared to 0.39 of all time high it touched on 02/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.29%, while additionally dropping -6.82% during the last 12 months. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.43% decrease from the current trading price.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 7.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] sitting at -35.71 and its Gross Margin at +93.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -11.12, and its Return on Assets is -1.20. These metrics suggest that this Orchid Island Capital, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 900.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.09.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has 64.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $419.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 7.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.34. This RSI suggests that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.