Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] gained by 2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $103.20 price per share at the time. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation represents 112.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.34B with the latest information.

The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation traded at the price of $103.20 with 737593 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PNW shares recorded 920.00K.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.26 to 102.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.09.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] sitting at +21.42 and its Gross Margin at +27.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.99, and its Return on Assets is 2.95. These metrics suggest that this Pinnacle West Capital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.51 and P/E Ratio of 23.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] earns $38,477,125 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 0.54. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has 112.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.26 to 102.17. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 1.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.86. This RSI suggests that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.