Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] stock went down by -0.33% or -0.08 points down from its previous closing price of $24.06. The stock reached $23.98 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RDN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.80% in the period of the last 7 days.

RDN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.10, at one point touching $23.43. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.10. The 52-week high currently stands at $26.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.52% after the recent low of $19.88.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.88 to 26.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.06.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 5 May (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at +61.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.60%. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 17.84, and its Return on Assets is 10.53. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.86.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.27.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 203.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.88 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.