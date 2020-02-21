Redfin Corporation [RDFN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.69%, trading at the price of $32.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 789117 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Redfin Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.16M shares for that time period. RDFN monthly volatility recorded 4.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.36%. PS value for RDFN stocks is 3.71 with PB recorded at 9.00.

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.70 to 32.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.21.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 13 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redfin Corporation [RDFN] sitting at -11.31 and its Gross Margin at +18.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -31.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.93.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] earns $230,914 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has 89.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.70 to 32.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.02. This RSI suggests that Redfin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Redfin Corporation [RDFN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redfin Corporation [RDFN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.