Retail Properties of America, Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] opened at N/A and closed at $11.84 a share within trading session on 02/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Retail Properties of America, Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] had 2.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.86M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.98%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $11.12 during that period and RPAI managed to take a rebound to $14.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.12 to 14.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 5 May (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] sitting at +8.58 and its Gross Margin at +32.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 4.26, and its Return on Assets is 2.04. These metrics suggest that this Retail Properties of America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.60 and P/E Ratio of 80.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] earns $2,312,517 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] has 213.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.12 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.