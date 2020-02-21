Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] took an upward turn with a change of -0.30%, trading at the price of $56.94 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Southwest Airlines Co. shares have an average trading volume of 3.77M shares for that time period. LUV monthly volatility recorded 2.09%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.47%. PS value for LUV stocks is 1.33 with PB recorded at 3.05.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.40 to 58.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.11.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] sitting at +13.40 and its Gross Margin at +26.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.37, and its Return on Assets is 8.47. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 13.31. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] earns $368,882 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has 522.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.40 to 58.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 1.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.