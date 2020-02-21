Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] took an upward turn with a change of 2.07%, trading at the price of $61.51 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 866267 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 494.48K shares for that time period. SPB monthly volatility recorded 3.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.82%. PS value for SPB stocks is 0.72 with PB recorded at 1.96.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.04 to 66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 13 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] sitting at +7.89 and its Gross Margin at +34.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is -11.46, and its Return on Assets is -2.90. These metrics all suggest that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2,429.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] earns $292,485 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] has 45.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.04 to 66.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 2.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.