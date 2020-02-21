Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] gained by 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $16.05 price per share at the time. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. represents 118.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.90B with the latest information.

The Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. traded at the price of $16.05 with 3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SFM shares recorded 1.59M.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 24.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] sitting at +4.51 and its Gross Margin at +31.48.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 25.57, and its Return on Assets is 9.16. These metrics suggest that this Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.22 and P/E Ratio of 14.92. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] earns $173,578 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 155.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has 118.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 24.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 2.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.